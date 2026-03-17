Clark County Commissioners approve 'World Party Parade' to celebrate EDC's 30th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commissioners approved the "World Party Parade" as part of EDC weekend on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning.

The "World Party Parade" will be held on Thursday, May 14, starting at 6 p.m. and is expected to last around 2.5 hours, consisting of around 15 floats with performers, entertainers and marching bands.

The event is a free, family-friendly event meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the festival.

The parade is expected to start at the R.V. transportation lot at Las Vegas Festival Grounds and make its way to the north end of the Strip.

EDC will be held from Friday, May 15, to Sunday, May 17, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For more information on the festival, you can click here.