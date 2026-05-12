Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were shot and killed inside a south valley business Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Channel 13 has learned it happened at a Smith's grocery store in the 9700 block of S. Maryland Parkway. Police say two victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a suspect was taken into custody and "there is no outstanding threat to the public."

WATCH | Video from near the scene shows the response from first responders:

First responders on the way to shooting at south valley grocery store

A source with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 they believe it is a domestic situation.

LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

Police say they plan to hold a news briefing to provide additional information, but a time has not yet been announced.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update reports as we learn more.