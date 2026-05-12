Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were shot and killed inside a south valley business Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Channel 13 has learned it happened at a Smith's grocery store in the 9700 block of S. Maryland Parkway. Police say two victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a suspect was taken into custody and "there is no outstanding threat to the public."
WATCH | Video from near the scene shows the response from first responders:
A source with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 they believe it is a domestic situation.
LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
Police say they plan to hold a news briefing to provide additional information, but a time has not yet been announced.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update reports as we learn more.
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First responders on the way to shooting at south valley grocery store
Police: Robbery leads to deadly shooting in southwest valleyLas Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday morning in the southwest valley. Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins reports live from the scene.
FULL BRIEFING: Street robbery leads to fatal shooting, LVMPD searching for suspectLVMPD Lt. Robert Price shared details into what appears to be an early morning robbery that has left one woman dead in the southwest valley.
LVMPD: Morning walk leads to robbery and fatal shooting in southwest valleyLt. Robert Price said several people called into dispatch reporting a shooting in the area. When officers responded, they found two elderly women, one of whom had been shot.