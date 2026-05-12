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Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

Channel 13 has learned it happened at a Smith's grocery store in the 9700 block of S. Maryland Parkway.
Shooting at Smith's grocery store in south valley
KTNV
Shooting at Smith's grocery store in south valley
Shooting at Smith's grocery store in south valley
Shooting at Smith's grocery store in south valley
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were shot and killed inside a south valley business Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Channel 13 has learned it happened at a Smith's grocery store in the 9700 block of S. Maryland Parkway. Police say two victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a suspect was taken into custody and "there is no outstanding threat to the public."

WATCH | Video from near the scene shows the response from first responders:

First responders on the way to shooting at south valley grocery store

A source with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 they believe it is a domestic situation.

LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

Police say they plan to hold a news briefing to provide additional information, but a time has not yet been announced.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update reports as we learn more.

Shooting at Smith's grocery store in south valley

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