Las Vegas celebrates Lunar New Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is celebrating the Lunar New Year and many are enjoying the festivities that come along with it.

By the lunar calendar, which is based on the moon, instead of the sun, this is the year 4720.

The lunar calendar has a zodiac of 12 animals. It’s said that people carry the traits of their birth animal and this year is the Year of the Tiger. That means those born in the year of the tiger are strong-willed, positive, and brave.

Those that celebrate are hoping this year will bring an added touch of all of those things, especially after the many challenges the pandemic has brought with it.

“I just want this pandemic to pass. Everybody goes back to normal, and everybody is healthy. Health is the most important. Money is not,” said Borman Yang, the owner of Taiwan Cafe.

Yang said even those that don’t celebrate Lunar New Year can take that message with them and stay positive, strong and resilient through it all.