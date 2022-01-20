Las Vegas resorts celebrating Year of Tiger with Lunar New Year displays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is always something to celebrate in Las Vegas and as we turn the calendar into 2022 we are also moving into the Lunar New Year.

Chinese New Year ranges from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20 and this year it falls on the first day of February.

Typical celebrations can last up to 16 days but we are in Las Vegas where those experiences are upgraded with celebrations lasting into March.

Several resorts are turning their attention to the holiday and adding their own displays in celebration of the Year of the Tiger.

The tiger is the third animal in the Chinese Zodiac and symbolizes strength, passion, bravery and ambition.

The jewel of the Las Vegas Strip when it comes to showing its colors for the different seasons is the Bellagio Botanical Garden.

And this year, Bellagio's talented horticulture and engineering teams have transformed the 14,000-square-foot space into the "Eye of the Tiger."

"The Lunar New Year exhibit incorporates traditional elements with contemporary pieces that add excitement and a fresh perspective to long-standing Asian traditions,” said Ed Libby, conservatory designer at the Bellagio.

The garden has been designed to bring prosperity and luck to all who visit which features more than 5,700 plants.

It takes visitors through a journey complete with lotus flowers, gold coins, silk-lantern chandeliers, and of course a tiger as the centerpiece.

"There is something glamorous when it comes to the details in this exhibit. And it is something that we thrive to do is upping the glamour factor," Libby said.

The colossal bronze tiger is 8,000 pounds, according to the Bellagio, and is positioned in the center of the garden drinking from a pond.

Giant replicas of cherry blossoms, tangerines created with roses can also be seen surrounding the tiger -- with a symbolic money tree made of 370 coins in the West Bed.

Golden lotus flowers that double as fountains, signifying rebirth and recovery can also be found in the garden. A tea house, representing tradition and hospitality overlooks a pond with Koi fish in the North Bed.

A giant pomegranate tree can be spotted in the garden's South Bed surrounding a temple with live bamboo, citrus and bonsai trees.

"One thing I wanted to do since I started is to add depth to the Bellagio Conservatory displays. Our in-house artist created a morning art piece in the display that will be upgraded over time as well," Libby said.

Down the boulevard, MGM Resorts also has portions of its Aria Resort already in a full display featuring Year of the Tiger decorations. The front lobby has a 196-foot dragon hanging from the ceiling.

And below the dragon visitors will see a money tree made up of 88 golden coins symbolizing wealth and good fortune.

Cherry blossom clouds and lanterns can also be found throughout the lobby display.

Floral arrangements can also be found throughout the resort along with tiger sculptures and even a special Buddha garden in the north valet area.

Bellagio's Botanical Garden and the Aria Resort are both open 24-hours with Year of the Tiger displays available until March 5.

