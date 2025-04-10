Las Vegas Athletic Clubs announces date for aquatic facilities to reopen 24/7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Athletic Clubs is set to reopen all of their aquatics facilities on a 24/7 basis.

In an email sent to club members this week, LVAC officials said that policy will go into effect on Monday, April 14.

You may remember that last summer, the Southern Nevada Health District revoked LVAC's waiver to operate pools without in-person lifeguards.

The lifeguard waiver was originally granted to LVAC in 2020. But over four years of inspections, the health district says it determined "these waivers were not adequate to ensure the facilities were protecting the public after two serious incidents occurred, including death, and repeated failures by facilities to meet the requirements of the variance."

One important factor in that decision was the fact a customer died at an LVAC pool, near Decatur and the 215, on February 4, 2024. Video reviewed by the district showed the person who passed away was "in distress for approximately 20 minutes, without a response from the LVAC."

LVAC officials eventually filed a lawsuit against SNHD requirements saying they shouldn't be required to provide lifeguards since they are a private club and not a public pool.

In August 2024, the SNHD ordered LVAC officials to close aquatics facilities at all of their locations. While those facilities were allowed to reopen in October, the LVAC was still required to provide lifeguards as part of a staffing plan, which was submitted to SNHD.

In February 2025, a Clark County District Court judge ruled that LVAC locations are private facilities. Therefore, they can't be held to the same standard as public pools, which means they are not required to have lifeguards.

"Here, the Court finds that SNHD acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it determined that LVAC's pools are public and not exempt as a private club," the ruling reads in part. "SNHD's claim that LVAC's pools present an imminent health hazard is arbitrary and lacks evidentiary support ... They failed to demonstrate either that these pools pose the same drowning risk as deep-water pools, or that a lifeguard could have prevented Ms. Triplett's death."

LVAC officials told members that when 24/7 operations of the aquatic facilities resumes, there will be no lifeguards on duty.

"As we have since our inception in 1977, we continue to strive to provide the best facilities and service at the best value to our members and future members," the email reads in part. "We are committed to providing a safe environment where anyone can pursue and maintain good health. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

