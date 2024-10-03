LVAC pools can reopen after Health District ordered closure over lifeguard issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pools at Las Vegas Athletic Clubs across the Las Vegas valley should soon be able to reopen after a customer's death prompted the Southern Nevada Health District to order their closure.

As of Wednesday, the Health District had approved LVAC's new plans for lifeguard staffing at its gyms.

The pools had been closed since August while LVAC fought the Health District's action.

SNHD had revoked a waiver that allowed LVAC to operate pools without a lifeguard present in light of a customer's death in February.

Now, as long as LVAC facilities are abiding by these conditions, pools can reopen:



All changes must be approved by the health authority prior to implementation

A copy (paper or electronic) must be made available upon request

Each permitted facility is required to have one announced audit by a contracted third-party lifeguarding company before Dec. 31, 2024, to validate the approved plan

Two additional audits will be required for each facility by Oct 1, 2025. Three audits are required yearly after that for each facility. All audits must be submitted to SNHD upon completion.

Monthly in-service training for lifeguard staff must be completed and documentation maintained available for review.

Lifeguarding staff must be trained on and follow the lifeguard staffing plan.

Lifeguard supervision must maintain active managerial control of on-duty lifeguards.

Front desk staff and managers must monitor the live feed of the pool area on the monitor locate at the front desk to ensure that customers do not go beyond the barrier and/or enter the pools.

Front desk staff and managers must enforce pool closure hours and respond within 30 seconds if a customer goes beyond the barrier and/or enters the pools

