Pools closed at Las Vegas Athletic Club gyms after customer death prompts action from Health District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pools are officially closed at all Las Vegas Athletic Club locations across the valley.

That's according to an email sent to members by Chairman and CEO Todd O. Smith Wednesday morning.

We've been following this story for months after the Southern Nevada Health District first announced it would no longer be providing waivers or variances that would allow pools in gyms to operate without lifeguards.

The decision to revoke the waivers came after the death of a customer at an LVAC location.

Video reviewed by the Health District showed the person who died was "in distress for approximately twenty minutes, without a response from LVAC," a district spokesperson previously said.

The health district had provided the LVAC and other gyms in the area with waivers giving special permission to operate their pools without a lifeguard as long as they followed certain safety measures.

However, the health district said the LVAC has violated some of those conditions, such as failure to remote monitor the pool area and have staff do regular walk-throughs.

LVAC later filed a lawsuit in district court, saying the person who died was not alone in the pool area and "was surrounded by at least 15 other patrons" who didn't know there was an emergency.

RELATED: Channel 13 wanted to learn more about drowning prevention. We went to Alexis Park Resort where a lifeguard certification class was taking place.

Drowning has potential to be 'silent killer,' lifeguards say, after video shows drowning at Las Vegas pool

A hearing was held on July 11, and the court issued an order denying LVAC’s request on July 23.

LVAC was not the only gym affected. In the wake of the health district's enforcement action, it says several impacted gym pools have since resumed operations under an approved plan, or have plans currently under review. Officials listed those locations as follows:

EōS Fitness:



3325 E. Russell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120

8125 W. Sahara Ave. Ste. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117

4520 N. Scott Robinson Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89031

3511 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052

UFC FIT (pending approval):

5651 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89149

LVAC submitted a proposed lifeguard plan to the Health District on Aug. 2. Health District staff responded to LVAC’s proposed plan on Aug. 6, noting it did not meet the requirements of the regulations, including requirements related to lifeguard staffing levels, assignment of duties and certifications.

Revised versions of LVAC’s lifeguard staffing plans were submitted on Aug. 9, and Aug. 15, but could not be approved due to incomplete information. The Health District and LVAC are meeting this week to develop the final draft of the lifeguard staffing plan.