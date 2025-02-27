Judge rules private pools cannot be regulated, including LVAC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, a Clark County district court judge ruled in favor of the Las Vegas Athletic Club determining that LVAC is a private gym that does not need to require lifeguards at their pools.

On Feb.4, 2024, Leticia Triplett drowned in an LVAC pool after having a heart attack at the location on Decatur and the 215.

On Feb. 15, 2024, another customer was pulled "unconscious" from the pool in the Rainbow location.

The death of Leticia Triplett prompted the Southern Nevada Health District to shut down the gyms in August 2024 and to reopen only after meeting certain requirements, including requiring lifeguard on-staff.

The court determined that Southern Nevada Health District's decision was "arbitrary and capricious."

"LVAC is a private club requiring membership and payment of dues. SNHD's power to regulate swimming pools is limited to public pools, and here the court finds that SHND wrongfully changed LVAC's private club status to public."

The court also determined that there is a lack of evidence supporting the argument that LVAC's pools pose the same drowning risk as deep-water pools or that a lifeguard could have prevented Triplett's death.

