Largest North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizen Academy graduated this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy has officially come to an end.

On Wednesday, the city held a graduation ceremony for the students to celebrate and honor their hard work over the past 10 weeks.

"I feel a lot of emotions because I would like to continue with the academy," said Jenniffer Escalante.

"It's been a great experience, we've learned so much," said Enrique Vega.

​

During the ceremony, the participants were congratulated by Chief ​Jacqueline Gravatt, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, and other law enforcement officers in the department.

Members also took pictures with the officers and were given a small gift filled with goodies from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

​"Now you are an extended part of our family. Every single one of you is an ambassador for the North Las Vegas Police Department," said Chief Gravatt said.

​The academy is meant to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the Hispanic community, but it also helps train their eyes and ears so they can also help keep our community safe.​

"When we leave from here, it's important that we implement what we know," Escalante said.

​Vega and Escalante both had their reservations about the police department at the beginning of the academy.​

​However, their walls have come down amid their journey with the academy and said the experience helped bolster their bond with law enforcement.​

​"We see them completely differently. We are more empathetic. We humanize them because we are aware that they are people, they deal with so many problems every day and not everything is like what we see in the movies," Vega said.

​"Many times, we are tense when we see an officer, but now we see them differently. We know they are here to serve and protect us," Escalante said.

​Both said they plan to continue to strengthen their relationship with police.

​"I would like to participate in more events with them," Vega said.

If you would like to participate in the Hispanic Citizens Academy, the next course will be held in March.

The City of North Las Vegas said they also host an academy in English, which starts in September.