As water levels decline, Lake Mead takes steps to keep boat ramps operational

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Colorado River water levels continue declining, National Park Service staff are working on projects so you can keep accessing the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Over the past several years, staff have worked on multiple construction and/or improvement projects like adjusting launch ramps and adding rubber matting in order for boaters to continue using Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay, Echo Bay, Temple Bar, and South Cove.

National Park Service

CHANNEL 13 Archives: 2023 - Boaters, businesses adapting to falling water levels at Lake Mead

Adapting to decreasing water levels at Lake Mead

When looking at water elevation readings from the Bureau of Reclamation, since September 2020, water levels have dropped 46 feet. (To be exact, from 1,083.21 feet to 1,037.80 feet.)

According to the latest 24-month study, Lake Mead is expected to fall to about 1,003 feet by July 2027.

"With the Bureau of Reclamation's low water predictions, effective planning and preparation for changing lake levels begin with having solid data to develop work strategies," said Ed Clark the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Superintendent. "The current water level at Lake Mead Reservoir is 1,037 feet or 27% full. The current most likely elevation projections for the remainder of the calendar year range between 1,033 to 1,035 feet ... We've learned over the last two decades that hoping for the best isn't a strategy for success."

You can read the latest 24-month study below.

Hemenway Harbor

That means starting construction again at Hemenway Harbor.

"We're coordinating with contractors and the Las Vegas boat harbor for marina adjustments and staging of construction equipment to extend the ramp down to roughly 1,000 feet," Clark said. "Construction will resume in early November. The ramp will open amid construction, same as last summer."

Clark said the team is also planning to install a courtesy dock and a portable mat at the PWC beach for people with smaller watercraft or those who want to avoid the construction.

Echo Bay

Over at Echo Bay, park officials said construction will continue through the rest of the year and will remain open for launching.

"Should water levels remain about 1,035, we can manage limited fluctuations and maintain lake access with Mobi-mat until full-fledged construction can resume to build a hardened ramp down to approximately 1,000 feet," Clark said.

Callville Bay

According to Clark, park staff are looking for a new engineering design to extend that launch ramp down to 1,000 feet.

"We anticipate the project to be awarded this winter," Clark said. "Getting down to 1,000 feet means potentially relocating the marina out into the open water and we're working with guest services to assess timelines and mobilization needs for such a move."

He added that marina staff are working on making sure people who use that marina and park visitors will be given updated information on changes as things develop.

South Cove

Right now, park staff are coordinating with the Meadview community and county officials to manage the grant-funded trackway and will continue grading the launch ramp "as conditions allow."

Temple Bar

Clark said park staff are looking at water level thresholds and timelines that will "keep the marina where it currently is versus the feasibility of relocating it father out into open water."

"We're also working with the concessionaires to assess options for lake access that while, maybe more primitive, would still get us down to 1,000 feet."

Overall, staff are working to maintain access and keep all five boat launch ramps operations but work is all heavily dependent on water levels.

"I'll give you an example. The crews can only work in a water depth down to 40 feet," Clark explained. "These are divers and there are limitations to how long they can stay under and how deep, which influences the construction timelines and the staging that they need to get this work done."

Lake Mead means big business for our area.

"Outdoor recreation is a $1 trillion industry in the U.S. and thanks to activities like boating, fishing, RVing, camping, hiking, and cycling, all of these interest are enjoyed at both Lake Mead's Arizona side and Nevada side," Clark said. "Each state has seen more than a 6% growth in this sector over the last few years and we're eager to see this outdoor recreation interest and its economic results continue to grow around the park."

When looking at National Park Service visitor use data, visitation to Lake Mead steeply dropped from 2021 to 2022 (7,603,474 to 5,578,226) but those numbers have since improved.

National Park Service

As of August 2026, 4,374,841 people have visited the Lake Mead National Recreation Area so far this year.

While the full economic data set for 2025 visitor spending has not been published yet, looking at 2024 data shows Lake Mead visitors spent about $408 million while visiting the park and surrounding communities.