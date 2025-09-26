Lake Mead visitor spending up over $100 million in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The economy connected to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area got a boost in 2024 thanks to more visitor spending.

A new report released by the National Park Service shows that 6.4 million park visitors spent an estimated $408 million when visiting the park and the surrounding community. That led to an overall economic output of $553 million.

"These expenditures supported a total of 3,660 jobs, $192 million in labor income, $343 million in value added, and $553 million in economic output in local gateway economies," the report reads in part.

That $408 million breaks down like this:



$119 million for hotels and lodging

$73.2 million for restaurants

$72.1 million for recreation

$54.2 million for gas

$40.7 million for groceries

$22.6 million for transportation

$21.9 million for retail

$4.2 million for camping

National Park Service

Based off the numbers, 73.6% of overall visitor spending was from people that don't live in the valley.

That's good news for local businesses that may have faced challenges over the past couple of years due to declining water levels.

For example, in 2022, I told you that an estimated 5.6 million visitors spent $280 million, which was a nearly $94 million drop compared to 2021 and the lowest visitor spending number since 2013. That report also stated the numbers of jobs in communities around Lake Mead had gone down by 25%.

However, in 2023, the Lake Mead economy saw visitor spending rise slightly to $292 million with an overall economic output of $358 million.

You can see the trend in visitors to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area below.

National Park Service

When looking at a few other parks in our region:



Zion National Park welcomed 4,946,592 visitors who spent nearly $774.2 million

Death Valley National Park welcomed 1,440,484 visitors who spent $146.1 million

Grand Canyon National Park welcomed 4,919,163. visitors who spent $807.6 million

Overall, the National Park System welcomed 331.9 million visitors to parks across the country in 2024.

Those visitors spend an estimated $29 billion, which is up 10% compared to 2023.

You can read the full report from the National Park Service below.




