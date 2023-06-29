Lake Mead officials asking for public's input on sustainable low water access plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service and officials with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public's input on the future of Lake Mead. Due to falling water levels over the last couple of years, officials are trying to plan for the future and how to move forward if the lake gets lower.

On Thursday, recreation area officials released a draft environmental assessment that is part of the Sustainable Low Water Access Plan for Lake Mead. There are several options that are being discussed.

One alternative would be where the National Park Service would stop extending launch ramps, resulting in marinas and facilities closing as well as concession contracts ending. Another alternative would be the "no-action alternative" where officials would follow procedures laid out in the 2019 finding of no significant impact.

However, National Park Service officials said they are leaning towards the alternative where they would continue to provide recreational opportunities, including lake access, to the degree that's "financially feasible and cost-effective." In this option, the park service would also maintain concessionaire-operated marinas and improve launching access at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay, and Temple Bar. At Echo Bay and South Cove, the park service would maintain "visitor access to the extent feasible."

Hemenway Harbor - The National Park Service would extend the launch ramp to a water level of 1,000 feet and would maintain marina operations. When water levels fall below 1,000 feet, the National Park Service would relocate the launch ramp and marina closer to Hemenway Wall. Park operations would continue to support concessionaire operations such as moving underwater anchors for courtesy docks, buoys, and navigation systems away from shorelines to adjust to changing marina locations.

Regardless of what option the National Park Service chooses, the plan states it would cost millions of dollars to keep these locations running.

According to the National Park Service, the park doesn't have comprehensive plans or strategies to manage lake levels below 950 feet.

Meantime, falling water levels continue to impact the number of visitors coming to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and it's making operations difficult. According to the plan, currently, staff and contractors are having to relocate and extend the launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor on an almost daily basis due to changing water levels. That's slowing down how fast boats can be launched, which park service officials said is negatively affecting visitors' experiences. For example, they state the average boat launch takes 50 minutes and for an average 12-hour launch day, it can accommodate about 50 motorized boat launches. They said some boaters waited up to four hours to get in the water in 2021 and 2022.

It's also leading to more violent incidents being reported. According to the National Park Service, from June 2021 to July 2022, there were 96 law enforcement incidents at the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp including 22 calls for traffic conflicts and four calls for visitors fighting.

Falling water levels are also making it harder to response to incidents on the water. The National Park Service said law enforcement can no longer launch motorized vessels at South Cove and must now launch at Temple Bar, which is creating longer response times.

In addition to releasing the environmental assessment, Lake Mead officials are holding another round of public meetings to discuss boating operations. During the last round of public meetings, Lake Mead officials said they received 1,049 public comments that helped them shape their decisions.

"We are excited to move forward with the next phase of public engagement with our local communities and stakeholders," said acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. "We have received critical feedback to date. We have carefully considered what we have heard from you and we look forward to working together to find the best path forward for preserving boating access."

