Judge dismisses residents' legal action over Lone Mountain LDS temple plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lone Mountain residents who sought to block the construction of a temple in their neighborhood had their case dismissed this week.
The Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance took legal action against the City of Las Vegas after city leaders approved plans for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near Grand Canyon Drive and Craig Road.
A Clark County District Court judge sided with the City of Las Vegas, which argued the petitioners lacked legal standing to bring their claim.
The planned temple has been a source of controversy among Lone Mountain residents, who argue the construction should never have been approved since their neighborhood is a designated rural preservation neighborhood. That designation comes with additional stipulations around what buildings and infrastructure can or can't be approved there.
WATCH: Joe Moeller breaks down rural preservation neighborhoods and why residents oppose the temple plans
Channel 13 reporters were there when thousands of people turned out to a City of Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting last May where the temple plans were on the agenda. Many of them were Latter-day Saint church members urging the commission to move the plans forward.
We've reached out to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for comment on the judge's ruling. A spokesperson said the church isn't prepared to comment as of this writing.
