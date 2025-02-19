Judge dismisses residents' legal action over Lone Mountain LDS temple plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lone Mountain residents who sought to block the construction of a temple in their neighborhood had their case dismissed this week.

The Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance took legal action against the City of Las Vegas after city leaders approved plans for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near Grand Canyon Drive and Craig Road.

A Clark County District Court judge sided with the City of Las Vegas, which argued the petitioners lacked legal standing to bring their claim.

The planned temple has been a source of controversy among Lone Mountain residents, who argue the construction should never have been approved since their neighborhood is a designated rural preservation neighborhood. That designation comes with additional stipulations around what buildings and infrastructure can or can't be approved there.

WATCH: Joe Moeller breaks down rural preservation neighborhoods and why residents oppose the temple plans

Rural area residents share concerns as temple vote looms

Channel 13 reporters were there when thousands of people turned out to a City of Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting last May where the temple plans were on the agenda. Many of them were Latter-day Saint church members urging the commission to move the plans forward.

We've reached out to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for comment on the judge's ruling. A spokesperson said the church isn't prepared to comment as of this writing.