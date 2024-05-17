Rural area residents share concerns as proposed LDS temple vote looms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ever wonder why some areas around town have vacant lots were nothing gets built?

It could be because it's located in a designated rural neighborhood.

That's the case in the northwest valley where a new LDS temple could be built. I talked with residents who live in rural preservation neighborhoods. They tell me they're keeping a close eye on the future of the temple and how it could affect the future of where they live.

That includes people like Hardy Brunell, who loves his big backyard.

"You have a lot of animals back here," I said.

"Yeah. I'm a nature guy. I don't want to see a big building out there," Brunell told me. "It was a half hour from Vegas. I wanted to be away from the city, buildings, the traffic."

His property is within a rural preservation neighborhood. You'll see bigger lots, homes that are spread out, and you won't find sidewalks or street lights. A city and county agreement helps it stay this way.

"We live in the county," Brunell said. "That little part is being annexed into the city."

A short distance away from him, near Grand Canyon and Alexander, is where the proposed LDS temple would be, the tallest point reaching 216 feet.

He says recently, there were changes to zoning and on Tuesday, the Las Vegas City Planning Commission approved the project and now, the city council will vote.

"We are trying to organize with the other rural associations," Brunell explained.

May say a 216-foot-tall steeple would stick out and other rural areas are taking notice.

Lorie Malm lives in one near Decatur and the 215 in the south valley.

"Watching what is happening in the Lone Mountain area and what could potentially be put up in the city limits right outside the preservation area, do you get concerned that could happen here," I asked.

"Yes. Absolutely," Malm told me. "We worry about commercial, houses and all the changes."

She worries these areas won't survive if they aren't taken into consideration with future buildings, as the appeal could change.

"It could be a thing of the past."

"I think we, collectively, need to send a message to county commissioners and powers at be is do we want this in the county or not."

LDS members have said the new temple will help improve the area and home values but it's a worry for Brunell too.

"There are other areas where things that big can be built."