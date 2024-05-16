Locals have mixed reactions after commission recommends plans for new LDS temple

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fierce debate continues over a proposed LDS temple near Lone Mountain the northwest part of the valley. It's a story we've been following for weeks.

On Tuesday night, thousands packed the Las Vegas council chambers for hours, filling it to capacity.

Even more people gathered outside in an overflow area. That includes people like Crystal Hirschi, who lives 45 minutes away from the only LDS temple in Las Vegas, which is located on the east side.

"I feel really grateful. My heart is full for sure," Hirschi said. "It is the place where we do our highest sacramental practice, where we find peace, where we find joy."

But not everyone shares the same sentiment. Christian Salmon has lived near the proposed site of the 216-foot-tall, 70,000-square-foot temple for six years. He says it doesn't belong in his neighborhood. We spoke with him before Tuesday's meeting.

"I told the city to be correct in what you are doing," Salmon said. "If you know you are on firm legal ground like we believe we are, then we have no problem. Go with that cause no matter what, there will be a lawsuit."

The City Planning Commission concluded the building must meet lighting standards for the neighborhood and must also turn off parking lot lights overnight.

Commissioners voted to move the project forward and it now goes before the City Council for a vote on July 17.

I wanted to get reaction to Tuesday's decision so I went out to the proposed temple site today to meet up with Salmon.

"What do you have to say in regard to the statement you said yesterday," I asked him.

"We really want to meet with city council one by one, talk to them, and make sure they understand what this is and work with them on a resolution," he said.

Kara Walker lives two minutes away from the site. She tells me the temple doesn't fit in their community.

"I think there needs to be third parties involved to help us all come to an agreement with each other where we can all live with this."

On Tuesday, we also asked temple supporter Ashton Cave if he thought the church would consider lowering the temple.

"We don't respond to those personally, but I do know the attorney and representatives," Cave said. "They'll sit down and take things into consideration and do what is best for the temple and what it stands for."

With the proposal moving to the city council for final approval, the debate over the temple's construction is far from over.

"It will benefit the community and all those who see it," Hirschi said.

"This, in the heart of our neighborhood, is not acceptable," Walker replied.

I reached out to see if we could get a statement from Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske who originally proposed the temple within her ward.

She says in part, "I continue to make myself available to the community and am getting information from both supports and those in opposition. I am reading all of your comments and listening."