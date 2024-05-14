Planning commission to address proposed Lone Mountain LDS Temple

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "When I bought my land out here, there was nothing but desert," said Hardy Brunell.

Brunell has lived in the Lone Mountain area for decades.

"I didn't want the big buildings for the big corporations on top of me," he said.

Now, he and many others who also live in the area are concerned about a proposal from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to build a temple at Grand Canyon and Alexander.

"If they build this here, it is 216 feet tall," Brunell said.

The height would be about the same size as the tower of the Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas.

Traffic and the constant light on the large structure also are a worry for nearby residents. A few weeks ago, they even brought a balloon out to show how tall it would be.

Now, the temple will take center state Tuesday at the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting, where they are set to hear details on the project.

Neighbors and members of the LDS church tell us they will be holding press conferences ahead of the meeting.

"People who live over there ought to look forward to it. It's done nothing but enhance the neighborhood here," said LDS Bishop James Eudy.

Eudy lives near the first temple built on the east side of the valley back in 1989.

"Once they get used to it," they'll appreciate it.

The lot is in the city limits. Councilwoman Francis Allen Palenski represents that area. We reached out to the city for comment. They responded with a statement, saying it will come to the city council after the planning commission, and they should do their part first.

Three sides of the lot aren't in the city and are county areas. We reached out to the county for an interview with Commissioner Tom Miller to get his take, but we were told he wasn't available.

We also reached to candidates running for District C and heard back from three at the time of this report. A representative for April Becker declined to comment.

I've spent much of my life as a community activist--fighting for responsible growth and protecting the Rural Neighborhood Preservation areas of County Commission District C. This issue regarding the LDS Temple has been front and center for many of my neighbors and fellow residents. This proposed project is very large in nature and will have a significant impact on the surrounding community. I believe the developers should work very closely with those affected and try to reach some kind of compromise. I've always believed that property owners deserve just as much of a voice as developers have--nothing should be rubber stamped before the public gets their say. Gail Powers, candidate for Clark County Commission, District C

After engaging with residents and collaborating with the Northwest Preservation Association, I have aligned myself with their stance and have signed the petition opposing the planned construction of the LDS temple in Lone Mountain.



Firstly, I firmly believe that the selected site for the temple is entirely unsuitable for a project of this magnitude. Lone Mountain is cherished for its tranquil environment and unspoiled natural beauty, qualities that would be compromised by a facility with over 500 parking spaces and frequent events. The strain on this community's already burdened infrastructure, including narrow streets ill-equipped for increased traffic and the potential for overflow parking congestion, noise pollution, and property value depreciation, threatens the very essence of this neighborhood's charm and scenic integrity.



Secondly, our community adheres to construction regulations for a reason. Residents and small businesses alike must abide by these rules, and it is unfair for any elected official to grant religious exemptions that undermine these regulations. Such actions disregard the principles of fairness and equality that underpin our community's governance.



Lastly, while I acknowledge the importance of accommodating the needs of the LDS community, I firmly believe that exploring alternative sites is crucial to addressing concerns and respecting the integrity of existing neighborhoods. Providing regulatory exemptions without due consideration for the broader community's well-being reflects a lack of understanding or willingness to compromise on the part of the lawmaker involved.



I stand with the residents of Lone Mountain in opposing the construction of the LDS temple at the proposed site. I remain committed to advocating for solutions that prioritize the preservation of our community's character and the fair application of regulations for all. Hunter Cain, candidate for Clark County Commission, District C

We received no response from Thomas Wagner nor Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod.

"It's something that doesn't belong in the neighborhood," said Brenton Marsden, who worries about the height.

"It's going to obstruct the viewing of the mountain. You are going to have this huge Taj Mahal building here blocking all that," he added.

Residents we spoke with said they aren't opposed to the church but are worried about the location. They say a rural preservation agreement in the area doesn't permit a building of this size.

"It's going to drown out everything in the area," Marsden said. "It will be such a huge building."

The Planning Commission meeting will be on Tuesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in downtown Las Vegas.