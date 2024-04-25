Virtual forum discussing proposed LDS temple in Lone Mountain area happening May 7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents will have another chance to have their voices heard regarding a proposed house of worship in Lone Mountain.

A virtual forum on land development will be held on Tuesday, May 7. During the meeting, the proposed temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be discussed.

LDS leaders first announced plans to build the Lone Mountain temple on a nearly 20-acre lot near Grand Canyon Drive and Craig Road in October 2022.

Nearby residents of the proposed previously told Channel 13 they started a petition and about the launch of a Preserve Rural Las Vegas website aimed at stopping the temple's construction.

The proposed temple would be the second here in Las Vegas.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Questions can be submitted ahead of the meeting at questions@lasvegasnevada.gov.