Judge appoints receiver to run troubled Tides on Twain apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge has appointed Logic Las Vegas, LLC as the receiver for the troubled Tides on Twain apartment complex near Boulder Highway. That means they’ll take over the property from the property owners who failed to pay their bills.

This is a story Mary Kielar has been following for over a month now. Watch her initial report here:

'Where are we gonna go?': Tenants' futures uncertain after apartment complex foreclosure

The receiver will be the one who collects tenants’ rent as well.

Court documents obtained by Channel 13 show the out-of-town owners stopped making loan payments to their lender in June 2025.

Court papers show “Tides on Twain Owner, LLC has failed and refused to keep the property in good repair and working condition.”

Loan agreements required the property owner to keep the property up and stay on top of repairs, but records show the “borrower failed to pay several vendors providing service to the property, which has been endangered the ongoing operations.”

All of this, documents show, led to a loss in occupancy at the nearly 200-unit property, which is in foreclosure. It's something Channel 13 has been covering since February, along with the foreclosure of the nearby Tides on Indios property.

Channel 13 reached out to Logic Las Vegas, LLC for comment on what could be next.