'I didn't think we were going to make it out': Mt. Charleston residents describe storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're continuing to learn more about clean-up efforts and the aftermath from Tropical Storm Hilary on our Spring Mountains.

I got the chance to tour the subdivisions that were impacted by the flooding. On Friday, Channel 13 was allowed up the mountain for the first time in-person to witness the destruction from last weekend's powerful storm.

I saw tractors removing rock and mud, roads that had been destroyed, and the entrance to an elementary school was gone.

"When I came up, I was in total disbelief that this could have ever happened up here," resident Liz Claggett said.

She has had her home up in Mt. Charleston for 20 years. She said the flood waters washed away the road to her home and her garden. I asked her what was the most devastating thing she saw following the storm.

"I have a lot of things missing," Claggett said. "Picnic tables and all kinds of things but you know all this stuff can be replaced."

I stopped in Old Town. Officials told me the subdivision was hit the hardest by the storm. They told me that excessive rain led to flooding and washed out several roads. Some residents, like Aimee Williams, told me the storm was completely unexpected.

"It was just horrifying," Williams said. "I can't even explain the feeling."

Williams told me she has seen a number of storms living in her old town home for 46 years. However, last Sunday night was the first time she feared for her life.

"I didn't think we were going to make it out," Williams said. "It was surrounding us. It was coming down the front. But luckily, we were able to get rescued."

Like many residents, Williams hasn't had had power for nearly three days and she still doesn't have clean drinking water.

Despite dealing with the devastation, Claggett and Williams both said they're grateful for all the help they have received.

"It's amazing. People have such good hearts and you don't realize it until something like this happens. Everyone has been great."