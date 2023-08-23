Spring Mountains residents still dealing with fallout from Hurricane Hilary storm system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been three days and the Spring Mountains are still dealing with the fallout from the Hurricane Hilary storm system.

Hundreds of residents remain without power and clean water, as of Tuesday, as damage assessments continue from downed powerlines to washed out roads covered with rocks and dirt.

Mount Charleston residents are dealing with the aftermath of this weekend's heavy rain that led to significant flooding.

"The river started flowing intensely and there were cars literally being washed away. The road is no longer there," said resident Mona Orkoulas. "Echo Road is gone."

Orkoulas has lived in the Echo Road subdivision since 2012. She said this extreme weather comes at no surprise for her and her neighbors. She's been without water and power since early Monday morning.

"The worst thing for me is the water because we are used to turning on the water to wash our hands or turning on the water to boul some tea. So that, to me, is difficult."

Orkulas shared video she took of Echo Road heading to Mary Jane Falls. She said the storm caused significant damage including the main road she uses to get to and from her home.

"We're kind of isolated right now. Not just us in Echo, but we have two more subdivisions, Rainbow and Old Town," Orkoulas said.

She said her community is filled with survivalists that are always prepared and stocked up on food and water in case of these types of storms. She added the people who live on the mountain are resilient and appreciate all the help they get.

"The fire department and the heavy equipment, people that are trying to create the roads again, they have been absolutely wonderful," Orkulas said. "And then, our communities, all three of the communities have come together in helping each other out."