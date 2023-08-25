Decimated by flood damage, Mt. Charleston Volunteer Fire Department seeks help to rebuild

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — The people who've spent days helping Mt. Charleston residents after destructive floodwaters swept through their community now need some help themselves.

Flood waters that brought destruction to Mt. Charleston over the weekend also dealt a heavy blow to the local volunteer fire department.

On Friday, community members established a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping them rebuild.

According to Kim Koster, who started the campaign, the Mt. Charleston Volunteer Fire Department building was "severely compromised" in the flooding, which destroyed "much of their equipment and supplies that took years to accumulate."

"Even with the devastating losses, the volunteers have continued to work endless hours trying to keep the community safe while helping to rebuild," Koster wrote on the fundraising site.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary dropped 6-8 inches of rain on Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon, resulting in flash flooding that swept away highways and roads, damaged homes and compromised the community's infrastructure.

Flash flooding sweeps through Mt. Charleston

Mt. Charleston Fire Chief George Gonzales called it the "worst flooding incident I have seen up here" in his 15 years on the job.

Days later, local officials and residents are still assessing the damage. Major roadways were heavily damaged and remained closed to the public on Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation stated. On Thursday, Lee Canyon Resort officials announced an abrupt end to their summer season as a result of the flood damage. The U.S. Forest Service also announced an "indefinite" closure of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

As of early Friday afternoon, Koster's campaign had raised a little over $1,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"Please help us help them by donating whatever you're able," Koster wrote. "No donation is too small, & benefits not only them but the entire community of Mt. Charleston and the millions of visitors a year that love and appreciate our mountain."