HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Super Bowl is coming back to Las Vegas in 2029.

I'm Ryan Ketcham, your Henderson community reporter.

WATCH | I went out to Raiders HQ in Henderson to see how locals feel about the Big Game coming back to our valley.

How Super Bowl's return to Las Vegas could impact local economy

“I’m so ready, I feel it in my bones," said local Cowboys fan Ieshia Frazier.

“Vegas is the best place to do it. I think we do it the best," said Las Vegas local Chanel Melton.

Let's just say, locals are pumped for Super Bowl LXIII in Las Vegas.

Even local organizations are sharing in the excitement. LVCVA put out a hype video on Monday for the upcoming Big Game.

This moment means a lot, especially to those born and raised in our valley, like Edward Moten.

“Seeing all of this happening is great," Moten said.

A moment that once seemed so far out of reach, now Las Vegas will get its second Super Bowl in five years.

The first one played here between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in 2024 for Super Bowl LVIII. It was the second Super Bowl ever to be decided in overtime. The Chiefs won 25-22, taking home their second straight Lombardi Trophy and their third in five years.

Big Game in Vegas Scenes from Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas Jarah Wright

Locals remember that moment.

I asked Moten if he was able to check out any interactions Super Bowl week.

“Yes, I did. Man, it was cool," Moten said. “It was very crowded, too."

I then asked her if it was fun to have the Super Bowl in town. "Oh yeah, definitely.”

Applied Analysis Principal Analyst Jeremy Aguero says the Big Game brought big money to Las Vegas.

“We’re talking about $1 billion in economic output," Aguero said. “In that month, we set records for gross gaming revenue, we set records for average daily room rate.”

Aguero tells me it was the largest single event in Las Vegas history.

Here are a few of the stats Aguero says came from Super Bowl 58:



More than 260,000 people said they were in town because of the Super Bowl.

Attendance at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl was at 61,629 people.

$300 million in wages and salaries that went toward the benefit of working Nevada families.

More than 6,000 jobs supported directly or indirectly from event.

People spent about $3,600 per person per trip for the Super Bowl.

Aguero says in the same year, visitors spent on average about $1,200 per person per trip.

Aguero says he expects Super Bowl LXII in 2029 will have an even bigger impact on Las Vegas.

“Higher, right higher numbers in 2029," Aguero said.

That's not all; the Super Bowl will take place less than one year after the Athletics will be in town before the 2028 MLB season in their new state-of-the-art ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

It will also take place just months after a new NBA team is expected to be here as well in the 2028-2029 season.

“All the things I know back then, we didn’t have, and now we have it now, and that’s a blessing," Frazier said.

While 2029 is still a few years off, locals tell me they can't wait. Even some fans are hopeful to see the Raiders logo on the field for the Big Game.

If you have any questions, concerns or story ideas you'd like for me to look into in the City of Henderson, feel free to reach out to me via email Ryan.Ketcham@KTNV.com or click on the banner below: