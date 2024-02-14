How much Super Bowl money is coming to Las Vegas, and where is it going?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From record breaking viewership to record sports betting numbers, it's safe to say Las Vegas' first ever Super Bowl had a massive impact.

"Our Las Vegas Super Bowl was the number one most talked about Super Bowl in the last 4 years, probably ever, but we only have measurements over the past 4 years," said Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Marketing Officer Kate Wik.

The LVCVA says the social media impact reached unimaginable numbers.

"84 billion social impressions all on the Las Vegas Super Bowl," said Wik.

That number will continue to climb, so will the dollars it earned. Las Vegas officials say they won't know the full financial impact of the Super Bowl until April, but say the totals are looking better than they thought.

"We do believe the numbers are going to exceed the preliminary estimates for the 2024 Super Bowl," Applied Analysis Principal Analyst Jeremy Aguero.

Aguero says Las Vegas predicted nearly $1 Billion in economic impact with tens of millions in tax revenue.

"Which ought to help us with everything from building roads to funding our police and fire departments to educating our kids," said Aguero.

Las Vegas sportsbooks also set a Super Bowl record in sports betting.

"We set a record handle and that was $185 Million surpassing the $179 Million that was set just two years ago," said Westgate Sports Superbook Executive Vice President Jay Kornegay.

According to Nielson Fast National data, the Super Bowl broke previous viewership records. 123.4 Million people watched the Big Game, making it the most viewed telecast since the moon landing in 1969.

"It was a tremendous television event, it was a tremendous broadcast for so many people," said sportcaster Roy Firestone.

Super Bowl fan Don Crisman, who has been to all 58 Super Bowls says it ranks in his top five, and possibly is now his number one.

"It will probably go down in history as the greatest Super Bowl in the history of the game," said Crisman.

There's another impact, an immeasurable one that Super Bowl LVIII leaves behind. People seeing first hand what Las Vegas has to offer and deciding to make the trip to visit. Las Vegas officials say that impact is priceless.