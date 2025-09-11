How is the DMV is handling expired registrations during the state network outage?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While almost all services are fully back for the DMV after last month's targeted cyberattack, there are still some issues the department recognized.

We're hearing from some of you about late fees and that you're being charged for not renewing registrations when the systems were down, so we looked into it.

Just this week, a couple of you reached out to us via email and on X, saying you're facing the late fees, but claim it expired during the outage.

One viewer, Rhonda Carter, showed us her registration bill. There was an added $6 late fee and $57 tax penalty.

Fees that DMV Director Tonya Laney told us two weeks ago would not be charged.

“We will be waiving any late fees or penalties that are occurring as a result of this outage. Any expiration dates that fall in the closure window are being programmed to be waived," said Laney.

Once again, this is only for people who had DMV items expire during the outage, therefore were unable to pay for the fix due to the cyberattack.

We know that hasn't been the case for some of you.

After Rhonda reached out to us, showing the late fees, we immediately contacted the DMV.

A representative told us, "We are going to contact the customer and issue her a refund."

As for the other viewer, Darcy Spears, myself and the DMV have tried to contact them and have not heard back.

The DMV says, “We will 100% issue a refund when the fault is in our court; we want to always provide the best customer service and experience possible."

The department says expiration dates are programmed into their system, but they say users impacted by this outage shouldn't see them come through.

If you have any issues, DMV Public Information Officer Hailey Foster says you can email her directly at HFoster@dmv.nv.gov. She also says you can call the phone numbers on the website for help.

As for other issues, local Zakiyyah Kimbrew tells me it's been tough trying to get her Real ID.

“It’s been a nightmare for me. Stressed out," said Kimbrew.

Kimbrew had an appointment scheduled during the outage, but had to reschedule it.

She claims it's because the DMV did not consider the topic of her meeting as a top priority.

“So I have to come back next week, at least it’s not another month or two though," said Kimbrew.

Laney told us during a press conference Aug. 28 during the outage that all appointments canceled due to the cyberattack would still be honored for two weeks following the reopening.

The DMV clarified by saying that it includes appointments from Aug. 25 - Sept. 8.

With an increased number of appointments these days, though, Laney mentioned people will be seen on a walk-in basis, and they would see people by using a priority process.

“Order of priority of importance, those transactions done first, then asking the customer we can’t help right away to come back another day," said Laney.

I reached out to the DMV to ask what is top priority is for these appointments and what topics are they delaying appointments for.

I have yet to hear back.

We will continue to follow the latest information on these cyberattack impacts and bring that to you.