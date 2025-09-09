LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices reopened Monday with long lines of customers eager to complete vital services after a cyberattack disrupted operations for nearly two weeks.

At the DMV office near East Sahara and Eastern, dozens of locals filled the lobby and waited in extended lines to finally complete tasks they couldn't finish during the outage.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo reports the latest on the reopening of DMV

DMV services still experiencing issues despite offices reopening at 100%

"Everything was pretty orderly, everything went pretty good," said one customer.

"You are getting seen a lot quicker," said Tammara Abbott, a local resident.

Abbott said she had tried for two weeks to get her car inspected to finish her vehicle registration, but the cyberattack prevented her from completing the process. On Monday, she was finally able to get the help she needed.

"Like I said, they were very helpful, they were very knowledgeable. They gave all the information they needed," Abbott said.

However, not all customers were successful in completing their transactions.

"Not everything is fixed," said one person leaving the office.

On Friday, the DMV took to social media to alert customers that all DMV offices were open but warned they were still facing system connection issues, which continued into Monday.

The affected services included first-time Real IDs, standard licenses, permits, and ID cards.

"Something is down, they can't do everything," another customer said.

The DMV provided a statement addressing the ongoing issues:

"Our offices are fully staffed and we are completely open to the public. We were experiencing some issues with processing first-time DLs/ID cards and instruction permits (problems began last Friday into this morning), but have been doing testing today and so far, things are running smoothly and should be back to 100% tomorrow. We were seeing some connectivity issues with our systems, but as of now, everything seems to be doing fine."

The DMV said they expect to return to 100% normal operations on Tuesday. Customers with questions are asked to send direct messages through the agency's social media accounts.

