Here's when the Las Vegas Strip will be shut down during F1 race week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heading into race week, locals and visitors alike are going to quickly become familiar with two terms: Hot Track and Cold Track.

Starting overnight Tuesday, hot track closures will start to go into effect at midnight leading into Wednesday morning.

Hot track times will be in effect when the race circuit, and additional roads in the area, will be shut down for the Las Vegas Grand Prix or preparations. Cold track periods will mark when the same roads are open to the public for use.

Las Vegas will be under hot track conditions during the following times:



Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 11 p.m. to Thurs, Nov. 16, 6 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 17, 4 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 18, 4 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m.. to Sunday, Nov. 19, 4 a.m.

The race circuit roads will be closed during these times, however the following roads will also be shut down:

Las Vegas Blvd. from Spring Mountain to Harmon in both directions

Koval from Sands to Harmon

Harmon from Las Vegas Blvd. to Koval

Sands from Las Vegas Blvd. to Manhattan St (first street east of Koval

Flamingo from I-15 ramp to Koval

Spring Mountain from I-15 ramp to Sands and Koval

Clark County officials warn motorists that long delays are expected and to plan trips around the impacted areas accordingly.

Traffic alerts can be sent straight to your phone by texting F1LV to 31996.