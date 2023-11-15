Las Vegas tourism officials say F1 Grand Prix advantages will outweigh frustrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas tourism leaders have a message for those frustrated by all the preparations for the Formula 1 race this weekend.

They say in the end, all the traffic headaches and logistical nightmares will be worth it.

"We're going to learn from the first year," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "From a logistical standpoint, from a financial standpoint, we're going to learn. We all knew going in that the first race was going to be the toughest."

With much of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix race taking place on the Strip — one of the busiest corridors in America — there were always going to be logistical problems with the construction of the track infrastructure and fan areas.

On social media sounding boards and in other places, many locals have voiced their displeasure with how they've been inconvenienced.

But following Tuesday's LVCVA board meeting, Hill and board chairman Jim Gibson — also a Clark County commissioner — said the payout will come.

"This is an event unlike any other that we've had in Las Vegas," Hill said. "We recognize how disruptive this first year has been on the community; the workers here and our visitors. This is a game-changing week for Las Vegas and it will be for years to come."

The initial agreement between Las Vegas leaders and Formula 1 is for three races over three years, but it's widely expected that the marriage will continue after 2025.

Gibson says the race will bring money and additional visitors to Las Vegas for years to come.

"There's an opportunity for us to work it and to really make it something special for us," Gibson said. "As we do that, all boats are going to rise and that's what's important to us."

Hill noted that the temporary bridge along Flamingo Road (over Koval Lane) has shown that a permanent bridge at that intersection would make a lot of sense.

He said conversations are already being had about that, though the county would have to sign off on any future project.

"It's going to make sense to make that permanent," Hill said.

Near the Flamingo/Koval intersection on Tuesday, tourist Monica Makin said she made plans to be in Las Vegas for the race as soon as she heard it would happen.

She wanted to be here for the "vibe" during race week, but she also feels for locals who have to navigate what she called "the mess" that currently makes up the resort corridor.

"I feel for the local people, just the traffic," Makin said. "My Uber driver (Monday) said she wasn't even going to come to the Strip from Thursday through Saturday."

Makin, a big Formula 1 fan, also said she recognizes how big the Las Vegas Grand Prix is.

"I hope this is a success," she said. "I hope this brings economic advantages for everyone. I'll be back every year for this...absolutely."