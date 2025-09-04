Here's what CCSD Superintendent says the district has accomplished during first 100 days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert outlined her first 100 days in a special work session meeting on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday marks day 99 in Ebert's first 100 days in her position as the district's superintendent.

"I'm more grateful than ever that you all selected me as the superintendent and the partner in this work. It's a challenging time and it's an exciting time as we move forward," said Ebert.

Her first 100 days were focused on building the foundation for the district, which means changing the climate and the culture.

It's part of a larger three-tier plan with the second phase focusing on the district's four core academic areas, and a long-term strategic plan that will serve as the "north star" for the district.

Ebert also emphasized the importance of becoming a "destination district" by rekindling the passion of the staff, improving the way that they community, growing their partnerships and rebuilding trust.

Academics

The four core areas listed within the meeting are pre-kindergarten, early childhood literacy, middle school math and workforce and college readiness.

During her first 100 days, the district identified some of the root causes preventing growth in four core areas.

According to CCSD, there is a gap in kindergarten readiness that is often correlated with socioeconomic status and access to Pre-K programs. Some of the issues the district is planning to work on are creating capacity for additional Pre-K seats, establishing a cohesive, countrywide strategy to enroll at-risk students and providing support and professional learning.

For middle school math, Ebert details the district plans to provide teachers and administrators with support and professional learning, strengthen and ensure teacher capacity and re-establish common semester exams and make sure that exams are consistent for mathematics courses taught for high school credit.

According to Ebert, the district has seen significant gains in academics, which include:

Increased literacy proficiency from 35.7% in 2021 to 46.1% in 2025.

Increased 8th-grade math proficiency from 21.8% in 2021. to 40% in 2025.

Increase in dual-enrollment credit or scoring three or higher on AP exams

500 Pre-K seats added at 33 schools

Transparency and communication

One of the important cornerstones in their strategy touched upon the significance of transparency and communication amongst teachers, parents, media and the overall community.

Some of the ways they claim they've increased communication include:



Regular video updates on key topics on CCSD social media platforms.

Launching the "Destination District" podcast, which provides discussions that include student perspectives and experiences.

Analyzing CCSD website for a redesign

Regular meetings with a principal focus group, the Superintendent's Student Advisory Committee and the creation of the Teacher and Parent Advisory group

The first meeting with the Parent Advisory Committee is scheduled for Nov. 4.