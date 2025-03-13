Who will be CCSD's next superintendent? Here's where you can find out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday night, Clark County School District's next superintendent is expected to be named after the district has been without a permanent one for over a year.
The CCSD board will choose between three candidates:
- Ben Shuldiner, the Superintendent of Lansing School District in Michigan
- Dr. Jesse Welsh, the CEO of Nevada State High School
- Jhone Ebert, the Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction
VIDEO: See how each candidate plans to address academic achievement
How will CCSD superintendent candidates handle academic achievement?
The board will have a meeting at 5 p.m. and Channel 13 will be streaming the meeting in this article.