Who will be CCSD's next superintendent? Here's where you can find out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday night, Clark County School District's next superintendent is expected to be named after the district has been without a permanent one for over a year.

The CCSD board will choose between three candidates:

  • Ben Shuldiner, the Superintendent of Lansing School District in Michigan
  • Dr. Jesse Welsh, the CEO of Nevada State High School
  • Jhone Ebert, the Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction

VIDEO: See how each candidate plans to address academic achievement

How will CCSD superintendent candidates handle academic achievement?

The board will have a meeting at 5 p.m. and Channel 13 will be streaming the meeting in this article.

