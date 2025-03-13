Who will be CCSD's next superintendent? Here's where you can find out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday night, Clark County School District's next superintendent is expected to be named after the district has been without a permanent one for over a year.

The CCSD board will choose between three candidates:



Ben Shuldiner, the Superintendent of Lansing School District in Michigan

Dr. Jesse Welsh, the CEO of Nevada State High School

Jhone Ebert, the Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction

The board will have a meeting at 5 p.m. and Channel 13 will be streaming the meeting in this article.

