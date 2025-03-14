Community reacts to Jhone Ebert being selected as new Clark County School District superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than a year of searching for a new leader, the Clark County School District has officially selected its next superintendent.

In a unanimous 7-0 vote, the CCSD Board of Trustees chose Jhone Ebert to take the reins of the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

Ebert’s Big Role: What this means for CCSD’s future

Jhone Ebert, a familiar face to the district, will now lead CCSD, which has faced numerous challenges in recent years.

Ebert’s career in education spans decades, beginning as a teacher within CCSD before she climbed the ranks. Her resume includes roles as Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy in New York and, most recently, Nevada’s State Superintendent since 2019.

Ebert herself acknowledged the immense task ahead. CCSD has struggled with teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and budget constraints, and Ebert has said time and time again that she is set to tackle these issues head-on.

Ebert previously laid out her plan to transform CCSD from one of the lowest-ranked districts in the country to a “destination district.” She said her goal is to elevate the quality of education and foster a better environment for both students and educators.

"There are people that want to see the Clark County School District be successful. They want to be in classrooms. They want to support. They have not been given the opportunity or the guardrails on how to participate...the Clark County School District can and should be, and will be, a destination school district,” Ebert said.

Reactions from the public and trustees

Ebert's selection was met with praise from various community members. Several speakers during public comment on Thursday highlighted Ebert’s deep understanding of CCSD’s unique needs.

“Her experience and leadership are exactly what this district needs,” one speaker said.

“Most importantly, she has the ability to manage a multi-billion dollar operation,” another speaker said.

Board trustees also voiced their confidence in Ebert’s ability to meet the district’s challenges.

“She, I think, can hit the ground running the way we need her to,” said Brenda Zomora, CCSD trustee representing District D.

Ebert proposed major changes to the district, including extended school days and a longer academic year. Her plan aims to improve student performance across the board.

What’s next for Ebert and CCSD?

Minutes after being chosen as the new superintendent, Ebert shared her vision for CCSD’s future. When asked about her plan for extended school days, she responded with a commitment to improving the overall quality of education while supporting both students and educators.

“Making sure that we head toward a school day where we can provide a full complement, not only in our mathematics and our science and our English language arts but also those other components of learning that are important,” Ebert said.

When asked if she thought extending the school day and school year would be tough to do because of ongoing teacher vacancies, Ebert said she doesn’t anticipate it being an issue at all.

“Our educators stand ready to serve our children each and every day. It’s not just extending the school day without compensation but that’s why we need to make sure we’re working with the legislature as well,” she said.

As Ebert prepares to officially take on the role, her next step is finalizing her contract with the district.

Union weighs in: Reactions from the Clark County Education Association

The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) commended the CCSD Board of Trustees for selecting Superintendent Jhone Ebert and praised their efforts to restore community trust and transparency. Representatives said they look forward to working with Ebert, recognizing the challenges she faces and her potential to implement positive changes.

CCEA's legislative goals for the upcoming session include securing proper education funding and addressing accountability to improve student achievement. They also emphasized the need to address educator vacancies through compensation, teacher pipelines, and recruitment efforts. CCEA plans to begin contract negotiations with CCSD and Ebert soon, aiming for a new agreement by the end of the next school year.

