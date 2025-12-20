Henderson police unions push back against councilwoman's criticism

HENDERSON (LAS VEGAS) — Police unions from across Southern Nevada stood together in Henderson today, pushing back against an email that questions the ability of local officers to keep the community safe.

The message was sent by Henderson Councilwoman Monica Larson to the city's Police Officers Association President Michael Goodwin.

"When you make reckless statements about saying things like the police department in Henderson lacks integrity, professionalism, and morality, what you do with that type of conduct is you open up police officers to further danger in the job that they do," said Andrew Regenbaum, a union leader.

This all started a week ago when we told you that the Henderson Police Supervisors' Association withdrew its endorsement of Councilwoman Larson. The HPSA said the decision was based on Larson's treatment of a police sergeant in June.

The next day, Larson responded with an email that relinquishes her endorsement of the Henderson Police Officers' Association. She wrote, "this decision stems from the persistent lack of integrity, professionalism, and morality exhibited by the Henderson police department that I have personally witnessed and experienced."

In an interview with Tricia Kean last Friday, Larson told us she questions the union's timing and claimed it was politically motivated.

When asked about that claim, union leaders responded.

"We don't believe anyone should be treated in such a manner," said Charles Hedrick. "So that was the motivation for the pull. I don't understand how this could relatively be politically motivated."

Larson told us the city of Henderson is in contract arbitrations with the unions. She maintains this is all politically motivated.

"The Henderson Police Supervisors Association has pulled their endorsement of you. You think this comes back to an incident where you were trying to help out your neighbor. You think this comes back to Carrie Cox being censured. This happened June 28. Why would you call December 11 if this was an issue? Don't you think you would have had a conversation with me in all this time until now? And conveniently their contracts were also in arbitration now because they couldn't come to terms, the unions with the city. So you think all the way around them pulling their endorsement is all politically motivated?" Larson was asked.

"Yes I do," Larson said.

Larson encourages all residents interested to look at Metro Police Department's 83-page political corruption investigation, which is posted on the Henderson City website.

We received a statement from the city of Henderson saying, "This matter is between the unions and the councilmember. Mayor and city leadership spoke with union representatives and the police chief this week to re-iterate their support of the hard working men and women of the Henderson Police Department."

