'He was always the kindest in the room': NLVPD civilian cadet remembers officer killed in line of duty

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since thetragic loss of North Las Vegas Officer Jason Roscow, countless community members and loved ones have come together to share their appreciation and love for the fallen officer.

Including Elin Guzelkucuk, who dropped off flowers and left Officer Roscow a loving message at his memorial site at the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) North Area Command.

▶ Watch North Las Vegas community remembers fallen Officer Jason Roscow

North Las Vegas community remembers fallen Officer Jason Roscow

"I want people to remember him and never forget him," Guzelkucuk said.

Guzelkucuk is a civilian police cadet with NVLPD and said she worked closely with Officer Roscow. She told Channel 13 when she learned of Officer Roscow's passing, she knew she had to do something special for him.

“I brought him flowers. He meant a lot to me personally, learning from him and also our squad and just this police department in general and this [memorial] is an amazing thing we are able to do as a community, so I wanted to be a part of it," Guzelkucuk said.

The 46-year-old and father of two died in the line of duty on Feb. 4.

He was responding to a call about man pointing a gun at person in a neighborhood near Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas.

Police said the suspect, who was holding a gun, was asked to show his hands, but the suspect ignored the command and instead moved toward the officer and that’s when shots were fired.

Officer Roscow was hit multiple times but managed to shoot, strike and kill the suspect. The officer died in the hospital.

“Just all my condolences go out," Guzelkucuk said.

She said Officer Roscow was one of the most caring and loving mentors she’s ever known.

“He was always the kindest in the room. Always brought a smile into briefing in the morning, cracking jokes all the time. We always had a smile in our face being in the same room with him. It’s hard not to be happy around him," she said.

Guzelkucuk will be joining the police academy this month. She hopes to keep his memory alive by applying everything he taught her in her work as a police officer.

“And just take stuff that he’s done for the department and use it ourselves," she said.

North Las Vegas Police will be providing an update on the investigation Wednesday morning.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 at Central Church in Henderson at 10 a.m. Officer Roscow will be laid to rest in his home state of Illinois.

▶ Watch Candlelight vigil honors the memory of fallen North Las Vegas Officer Roscow