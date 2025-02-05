North Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department identified the officer who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

46-year-old Jason Roscow has been with the NLVPD for 17 years. He started in 2007 in the traffic division. He returned to patrol operations in 2024.

A procession in honor of Officer Roscow will take place on Wednesday at 4 p.m. from the Clark County Coronor's Office to Palm Downtown Mortuary.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the 4700 block of High Creek in the area of Camino Al Norte and Lone Mountain Road for a suspect who pointed a gun at a resident. When Officer Roscow arrived at the scene, he tried to make contact with the suspect but he ignored and ran away.

Officer Roscow located the suspect armed with a handgun and commanded him to show his hands. They said the suspect ignored the officer and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Officer Roscow was shot multiple times but was able to return fire and strike the suspect, police said.

Medical aid was performed by responding NLVPD officers until medical personnel arrived. NLVPD said the officer was rushed to University Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. but later died from his injuries.

During his time in the traffic division, Officer Roscow was recognized with the Exemplary Service Award.

In a statement, the department said:

Officer Roscow was more than a colleague, he was a friend, a mentor and a valued member of our law enforcement family. His sacrifice will never be forgotten and his legacy of service and bravery will continue to inspire us all.

How to support

For those wishing to support Officer Roscow's family, donations should be directed only to the official account. This account has been set up through the Injured Police Officer's Fund at Lexicon Bank, Account #1000010630. This is the only authorized donation account to ensure contributions directly assist his loved ones.