Officer dies at hospital hours after shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department has died following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Channel 13 was at the scene where the shooting happened in the 4700 block of High Creek in the area of Camino Al Norte and Lone Mountain Road.



. .

Around 2:13 p.m., NVLPD officers responded to the area in reference to a suspect who pointed a gun at a citizen. Upon arrival, NVLPD said officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he ignored their commands and fled.

NVLPD said an officer located the suspect armed with a handgun and commanded him to show his hands. They said the suspect ignored the officer and an exchange of gunfire ensued. The officer was shot multiple times but was able to return fire and strike the suspect, police said.

Medical aid was performed by responding NLVPD officers until medical personnel arrived. NLVPD said the officer was rushed to University Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. but later died from their injuries.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of one of North Las Vegas’ finest,” said Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt. “Police officers choose this line of work because they want to protect and serve the community, knowing the risks and challenges that come with the badge. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family, friends and his brotherhood in blue.”

NVLPD said the suspect was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This marks the first officer-involved shooting in 2025 for the North Las Vegas Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stick with Channel 13 for the latest updates.