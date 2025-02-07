North Las Vegas community remembers fallen Officer Jason Roscow

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of North Las Vegas is in mourning. Many are honoring and remembering the life of fallen North Las Vegas Police Officer Jason Roscow.

“What a beautiful smile, a wonderful person, and we feel very sorry for his family," said the father of another North Las Vegas Police Officer who worked alongside Roscow. “It’s our loss too. That talent, person, his family, it’s just devastating to all of them."

Dave and Sherry Griffin's daughter served alongside Jason Roscow.

“Roscow provided training for her during her introduction and stuff of that nature, and she interacted weekly with Jason," said Dave Griffin.

I met the Griffins and many others as they paid their respects to the fallen officer Thursday. They left gifts and other remembrances at the now-growing memorial at the North Central Area Command on Deer Springs Way.

“What did you bring today if you don’t mind me asking, the teddy bear and a bouquet of flowers," said Sherry Griffin.

The teddy bear left on behalf of the two young sons Roscow leaves behind.

Post-it notes from members of a grateful community were left on the patrol car parked at the memorial, offering messages of love and hope.

“It means a lot to see the actual community come out," said Dave Griffin.

Roscow was a fixture in North Las Vegas, working for the department since 2007, so when news came out that he was shot and killed Tuesday, it left disbelief and sadness in its wake.

Dave Griffin, who worked in law enforcement for 18 years says it's always tough to hear of an officer's death, but it's even tougher when your daughter is also on the force.

“Loss of an officer is tough, tough to take," said Dave Griffin.

“I’m terrified to think of, that’s why it’s so close to home, but she, this is what she wants to do," said Sherry Griffin.

The Griffins joined hundreds at a candlelight vigil Thursday night. Everyone in attendance paid their respects to the fallen officer.

If you'd like to pay your respects to Officer Roscow, you can click here.