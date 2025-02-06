Watch Now
Candlelight vigil to be held for fallen North Las Vegas Officer Roscow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the tragic death of Officer Jason Roscow on Tuesday, the Injured Police Officers Fund announced they are hosting a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Park at North Las Vegas City Hall.

The vigil calls for the community to unite and honor the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Jason Roscow leaves behind two young sons, Graysen and Andrew. Roscow's funeral service will be held at Central Christian Church. Officer Roscow will be laid to rest in his hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois.

For more information about the event or the Injured Police Officer's Fund, contact Minddie Loyd at (702) 576-6454 or NvheroesLf@gmail.com.

