Guest playing poker for 30 minutes gets 5-card royal flush, earning a $500k jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino saw a guest win big at poker!

The win happened Sunday night, Omar Moreno was visiting from Santa Ana, California to celebrate a friend's birthday on vacation. Officials with the casino mentioned that Moreno is a Caesars Rewards member too.

At 9 p.m., Moreno hit a mega progressive jackpot while playing Three Card Poker. His winning hand was a 5-card royal flush. He was only playing for about 30 minutes before winning $499,171.

When asked what he planned to do with his winnings, Moreno said he plans on buying a home.

