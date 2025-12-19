Gov. Lombardo signs three bills addressing cybersecurity, SNAP, and healthcare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo is holding a ceremonial bill signing Friday morning.

The bills, Assembly Bill 1, Senate Bill 3, and Senate Bill 5, were approved by the legislature and signed into law during the Nevada Special Session that occurred November 2025.

Assembly Bill 1

This bill creates a Security Operations Center and allows school districts and local governments to use state cybersecurity services.

Statewide cybersecurity was a topic we followed daily over the summer after a cyberattack took many government services offline for weeks.

Last month, we broke down many of the details outlined in the state's action report on the cyberattack that weren't previously revealed.

Senate Bill 3

This bill creates the Silver State General Assistance program to step in if programs such as the federally funded SNAP are interrupted, as they were during the recent government shutdown.

We spoke to many of you to hear how the government shutdown affected you and your families, specifically in the delay of SNAP benefits.

Senate Bill 5

This bill creates Statewide Health Care Access and Recruitment Program account and requires statewide needs assessment. It's a measure to recruit new doctors to Nevada and to ease licensing for physicians moving here from other states.

This is an issue Lombardo has been wanting to address for some time, speaking on his goal to address Nevada's healthcare workforce shortage at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine back in May:

