LAS VEGAS, NEV. — A nearly empty refrigerator has become reality for more families as SNAP benefits run low while the federal government shutdown continues.

Retired veteran Charles Gowdy's SNAP account showed zero dollars and zero cents Wednesday afternoon, a tough hit for him and the three family members he lives with in their Spring Valley apartment.

WATCH | Residents discuss how SNAP delays affect them

Shutdown leaves Nevada SNAP recipients with empty accounts, empty fridges

"Normally we get what, about 500 bucks?" Gowdy said.

The family is making do with limited resources as the shutdown drags on.

"We still got a few coins left in the bank to buy some food. The food bank is open. They don't have enough to satisfy everything for everybody," Gowdy said.

His son Siaju Brown described the uncertainty as frightening.

KTNV

"It's kind of scary. Are we gonna get something, are we not gonna get something? It's kind of like it's like playing with a yo-yo going up and down," Brown said.

I met Brown standing in line at a Society of St. Stephens food bank earlier this week. He had come hoping to get food for his family when their refrigerator was nearly bare.

"At that time it really wasn't nothing in the refrigerator, so I'm thinking like how, what am I'm supposed to do to help feed my family?" Brown said.

KTNV

However, he was forced to leave empty-handed because the food bank only allows pickups once a month, and he had returned too early. Brown said food bank rules can be difficult to keep track of, and typically SNAP benefits would help make ends meet.

His girlfriend Mioeny expressed frustration about filling the gaps in their food supply.

"How are we supposed to like fill in our gaps?" Mioeny said.

KTNV

She believes the gridlock in Washington has consequences not felt by those in power.

"They don't care at all," Mioeny said.

Gowdy echoed that sentiment, criticizing spending priorities during the shutdown.

"Spend all these millions of dollars to refurbish a dining hall that is a part of history while he cuts off food for kids," Gowdy said.

KTNV

With the holidays approaching, Gowdy hopes the shutdown ends soon.

"Well, you know, Thanksgiving is a little later on this month. We're hoping that that's gonna show up before then," Gowdy said.

Early Wednesday, the state of Nevada transmitted approximately $29 million in SNAP dollars to nearly 200,000 households. However, according to a press release, approximately 13,900 previously approved households would not receive any partial SNAP benefits under current federal guidance.

KTNV

Gowdy's zero-fund SNAP account won't be seeing any dollars in the near term, and if the shutdown continues, even partial benefits won't last long enough.

"People gotta eat. That's it. And I fear that this is going to lead to rioting in the streets," Gowdy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.