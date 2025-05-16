Nevada Healthcare Access Act aims to address doctor shortage, improve care

Governor Joe Lombardo unveiled a new proposal Thursday aimed at addressing Nevada's healthcare workforce shortages and improving access to medical care across the state.

The Nevada Healthcare Access Act would create a $25 million annual fund to increase residency slots, boost mental health services, and streamline licensing for healthcare workers.

"We're introducing this legislation to help grow our healthcare workforce, expand mental health services, and streamline healthcare services across Nevada," Lombardo said.

The governor announced the proposal at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, emphasizing that investing in local training is key to keeping doctors in Nevada.

"The bill establishes the Nevada Healthcare Workforce and Access Fund, which is a $25 million annual fund to strategically address Nevada's critical healthcare workforce shortages," Lombardo said.

"The higher percentage, the majority of graduates of residency programs, whatever state they occupy at that time, tend to stay in that state," he said.

Healthcare providers in Southern Nevada have long struggled with doctor shortages, with patients often waiting weeks or months for appointments.

Dr. Faun Powers said she has seen the struggle firsthand, particularly for pediatric care.

"I think it's very critical that things that we've already done to improve health care in Nevada hasn't been enough," Powers said.

She pointed out that Las Vegas has just one pediatric residency program for the entire valley.

"Expanding certain specialties, especially for younger patients, will be very, very important," she said.

Powers, who has lived in Las Vegas for most of her life and has children in the healthcare system, expressed optimism about the proposal.

"It's really encouraging. I've been in Las Vegas for almost my whole life, and I have kids in the health care system myself, and it's great to know that our medical students that we've tried so hard to, you know, build a program here to keep them will be able to train here as residents and hopefully stay in Nevada and help our health care shortage," Powers said.

She added that the proposal could help address the need for specialized care that currently forces many Nevada families to seek treatment out of state.

"Really focusing on bringing some of those specialties is going to be also very important... a lot of our kids with really complex needs go out of state for care," she said.

Despite the legislative session ending in the next few weeks, Lombardo expressed confidence in the bill's prospects.

"It's getting introduced today... but I have an agreement in cooperation with leadership that we anticipate success here shortly," he said.

Democratic state lawmakers contacted about the proposed legislation said they would wait until the bill arrives on the Assembly floor before commenting.

