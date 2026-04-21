Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wind Advisory this afternoon, Game 2 for VGK against Utah tonight

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We have quite a few things we are looking ahead to today, from the suspect in a north Strip shooting in court this morning to Game 2 for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.

But first, we want to get to the weather. A Wind Advisory has been issued for this afternoon.

Justin Bruce breaks down what that means for you and your part of the valley:

Wind Advisory This Afternoon and Evening, Still Warm

Happening today: Suspect in weekend shooting on the North Strip set to appear in court

The suspect in Saturday's shooting and police standoff at Atomic Golf is due in court this morning.

Police say Andrew Mullen worked as an armed security guard at the complex.

His wife told investigators he was a U.S. Army veteran who had been diagnosed with PTSD.

According to an arrest report, he acted erratically during his shift on Saturday.

Investigators say he sprayed mace on the floor.

Mullen told police he became paranoid that "Hispanics were going to harm him."

He then fired his gun through a window, hitting a female co-worker in the chest.

Mullen now faces 13 charges, including battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with a firearm.

Continuing coverage: Homes take shape after decades of uncertainty for residents of 'sinking' Windsor Park community

After decades of uncertainty, families in the sinking Windsor Park community are finally seeing progress as walls and roofs take shape for their long-awaited homes.

There are 93 houses going up in the new Windsor Park community in North Las Vegas.

Jhovani Carrillo follows up to see the progress being made in this North Las Vegas community:

Homes take shape after years of uncertainty for residents of 'sinking' community

Coming up tonight: Vegas Golden Knights looking to extend lead in first round of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights look to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The guys in gold took the podium on Monday to reflect on their 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth in Game 1. Knights forward Keegan Kolesar credited head coach John Tortorella for inspiring the locker room.

Alex Eschelman shares insight from inside the Golden Knights' locker room ahead of Game 2: