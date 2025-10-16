Good Morning, Las Vegas: What we know about how the government shutdown is affecting Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good Morning, Las Vegas. It's Thursday, October 16, and as the government shutdown continues, we're keeping tabs on how it's impacting us here in Southern Nevada and sharing what we find out.

Tracking the impact of the government shutdown in Southern Nevada

We're now entering Day 16 of the government shutdown. Nearly three weeks in, many services are still running, but local agencies tell Channel 13 the longer the shutdown lasts, the harder it will be to avoid disruptions. Here's what we've learned:

The Clark County School District tells us it relies on federal funding for 11% of its budget — $365 million per year. District officials say there's no immediate disruption, but if the shutdown continues, jobs and programs could be at risk.

At Harry Reid International Airport, TSA agents and air traffic controllers are still on the job but working without paychecks. Operations are running smoothly in Las Vegas for now, but nationally, there are concerns about callouts. If you're flying anytime soon, you're encouraged to check your flight status directly with the airline since delays or staffing issues at other airports could have a ripple effect here at home.

Nearly half a million Nevadans could soon lose food assistance from programs like SNAP. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says if the shutdown continues into next month, November SNAP benefits may not be fully covered. With many Nevadans starting to feel financial stress as the shutdown drags on, local organizations say more people are seeking help.

Good Morning, Las Vegas reporter Hailey Gravitt is at the Lutheran Social Services food pantry, where staff say they've been busier than ever:

Food pantries see surge in demand amid government shutdown

Thousands report vehicle registration concerns using new DMV tool

We recently told you about a new online tool from the Nevada DMV that lets you report unregistered vehicles, and we checked back in with the DMV to see how many vehicles are being reported using the new system.

The DMV tells us it has received just over 2,000 submissions. Most are said to be valid registration concerns, but some people reported speeding and other traffic violations, which the DMV says it cannot investigate. Those concerns should be reported to local law enforcement.

When we first told you about this tool, many of you had questions about how it would work. Here, anchor Abel Garcia took those questions directly to the DMV to get some answers:

Channel 13 answers your questions about DMV's new tool to report unregistered vehicles

Could lawmakers resurrect the film tax credit plan to build movie studios in Summerlin?

A film tax credit bill that died earlier this year in the Nevada Legislature may make a comeback on an upcoming special session agenda. Union members rallied at the Las Vegas Ballpark to encourage lawmakers to pass it.

Members of the construction trades unions, who would actually build the film studio, are calling on lawmakers to support the idea.

Gov. Joe Lombardo won't put it on a special session agenda unless lawmakers can assure him there are enough votes to pass it.

At a cost of at least $1.4 billion, it would be the largest tax credit plan ever offered by the state if it's approved. But critics, including former state economic development director Michael Brown, say a big body of research shows the credits don't pay for themselves.

