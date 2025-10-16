LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved Las Vegas bakery is closing its doors after more than two decades of serving the community. The Cupcakery, known for its decadent red velvet cupcakes and hand-crafted treats, will shut down permanently as owner Pamela Jenkins says rising costs have made the business unsustainable.

WATCH | Abel Garcia speaks with bakery owner on why she has to close her small business after two decades

Las Vegas Bakery 'The Cupcakery' Closes After 20 Years Due To Rising Costs

Jenkins said the decision has been years in the making as expenses continue to climb across all areas of her business.

"All the things that have happened in the last five years, it's not been a comfortable spot for small business," Jenkins said.

The bakery owner said costs have increased dramatically since she opened The Cupcakery 20 years ago.

"Everything is up minimum 50% — in some cases 60 to 70%," Jenkins said.

Rising expenses span from rent to ingredients, with tariffs adding additional pressure to her bottom line.

"My business almost went down about 40% when the tariffs popped up," Jenkins said.

The high-grade cocoa powder that Jenkins considers the secret behind her signature cupcakes has become particularly expensive to source.

"When I started this business, it was $150 a bag. Now it's almost $400 — and it's an import item. It comes from Belgium," Jenkins said.

After two decades in business, Jenkins said the financial pressures have become too much to bear.

KTNV Pamela Jenkins

"The expenses are just too high all the way around. Landlords always want to make more money, and this is going on all over Las Vegas. Small businesses are losing their spaces everywhere," Jenkins said.

For loyal customers like Lyniesha Mignacca, who has visited The Cupcakery since it opened, the closure represents more than just losing a favorite bakery.

KTNV Lyniesha Mignacca

"I was really sad. I'm upset, so I'll be here every week to get some cupcakes before they close," Mignacca said.

Mignacca said The Cupcakery's red velvet cupcakes are irreplaceable in Las Vegas.

"There is no one else in the city that can make her red velvet cupcake," Mignacca said.

The closure reflects a broader trend affecting small businesses throughout the city.

"There's actually a lot of little businesses that I grew up with that no longer exist," Mignacca said.

As The Cupcakery prepares to close, Mignacca encourages the community to show support during the bakery's final weeks.

"Support her. Come and get the cupcakes. Hopefully she doesn't have to close — but support her," Mignacca said.

Jenkins tells me their expected closing date is Jan. 31, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.