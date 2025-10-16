Metro honors 16 domestic violence victims with tree dedication ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of community members gathered at Bob Price Park in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday night for a somber ceremony honoring the 16 lives lost to domestic violence in 2024.

Metro Police dedicated a tree to the victims of domestic abuse. Each victim's name was also read aloud during the ceremony, with their names now hanging from tags on a memorial tree.

"She was a vibrant young thang. She was the life of the party. She was a spirit. She was a mother. She was everything," said Breyanna Sotomayor about her daughter.

For Tases Williams' family, the ceremony was more than a remembrance — it was a night to keep their loved one's name alive.

"I am lost without her, but I am going to make it. I got her. Forever. Forever," Williams said.

Metro says Williams' daughter, 33-year-old Breyanna Sotomayor, was stabbed to death by her abuser on Jan. 25, 2024. That day was also Williams' birthday.

"I got the call from one of my grandchildren, who found her that morning," Williams said.

The violence has only grown this year. Metro says 17 people have already lost their lives at the hands of their abusers in 2025.

"If you know somebody that is involved in that, if you are involved in that personally, just come forward. We'll do everything we can to get you out of that cycle of violence and hold the person responsible who put you in that situation accountable," said LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh.

Walsh says domestic violence doesn't just happen between romantic partners — it can also happen between family members.

Metro said one person was killed and two others were injured after a family argument turned deadly in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells us its officers were called to the area near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive at 7:45 p.m. on reports of gunfire.

Investigators believe a mother, father and their adult son were arguing in their apartment when multiple guns were pulled and all three family members were shot.

Police tell us the mother died at the scene. As of Monday morning, she had not been publicly identified.

The father and son were taken to an area hospital and are listed in critical condition.

At this time, authorities tell us there are no outstanding suspects in this case, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"Sometimes, just taking a breath, walking away and not losing control of your own reason or thought is the key to keeping things peaceful," Walsh said.

Metro hopes ceremonies like this one can serve as a reminder that help is available to anyone.

"I have a lot of faith we can get to a point where we have 0 domestic violence homicides in our community," Walsh said.

