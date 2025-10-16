Clark County declines necropsies in case of two dogs found dead after adoption

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Animal Protection Services considered but did not perform necropsies in a case involving two dogs adopted from the Animal Foundation by the same man, both found dead under suspicious circumstances.

According to county documents, investigators noted puncture wounds on Ribbit, a young pit bull, and a shelter tag still attached to her body. On that same day, Canela, a German Shepherd, was found dead behind a dumpster.

The county says investigators determined the condition of the animals' remains was not unusual, and that there wasn't enough evidence for criminal charges. Only administrative citations were issued.

Channel 13 asked the county what criteria determines when a necropsy is required, how often they're done in cruelty cases, and who makes that final decision. Those questions remain unanswered.

Animal advocates say without the necropsies, it's impossible to know exactly what happened to Ribbit and Canela. The Animal Foundation confirms the adopter, Flavio Garcia, is now on its "Do Not Adopt" list.

