The Animal Foundation answers our questions after 2 dogs found dead were adopted by same owner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two dogs who were recently adopted by the same person were found dead within days of leaving The Animal Foundation, prompting questions about adoption screening and accountability at both the shelter and Clark County Animal Protection Services.

WATCH | The Animal Foundation answers Alyssa Bethencourt's questions after 2 dogs — adopted by the same owner — are found dead

Animal Foundation Answers Questions Over 2 Adopted Dog Deaths From Same Owner

Ribbit, a young pit bull, was featured on KTNV’s Morning Blend in late May as part of an adoption spotlight. Just days later, she was adopted by Flavio Garcia.

The next day, Ribbit was found dead near Nellis Air Force Base. That same day, investigators also discovered another dog adopted by Garcia, a German shepherd named Canela, behind a dumpster. Canela had been adopted two weeks earlier.

Records show Ribbit’s shelter slip was still attached to her body and puncture wounds were documented. Garcia gave conflicting explanations, initially claiming Ribbit was alive, later saying she had drowned in a pool.

Meanwhile, Garcia returned to the shelter to report Canela “missing,” even though investigators had already confirmed her death.

The Animal Foundation initially released a brief statement but later answered my written questions to them. Their responses are as follows:

Why was the adoption photo of Ribbit with Flavio Garcia taken down from your social media?

The photo was removed from our Facebook page due to an active investigation.

Is there a 30-day adoption rule or guideline in place, and where can I find that language or policy?

The Animal Foundation does not have a 30-day adoption restriction in place.

If this policy does exist, why was Garcia allowed to adopt more than one dog in that time frame?

As noted above, there is no such policy.

Can you confirm the exact dates when Ribbit and Canela were adopted out from The Animal Foundation?

Canela left TAF on 5/14 and Ribbit left on 5/30

Were necropsies performed on either Ribbit or Canela after they were recovered? If so, can you share those findings?

This would be a question for APS as it relates to the investigation.

When The Animal Foundation learns that one of its adopted animals has died under suspicious circumstances, what is the organization’s role in notifying APS or other authorities?

The Animal Foundation is not typically the first party to be notified if an adopted animal dies under suspicious circumstances. In most cases, this information would only come if an investigation is conducted by law enforcement or Animal Protection Services (APS). If our team suspects cruelty involving any animal, we report it to the appropriate authorities.

Beyond placing Garcia on the “Do Not Adopt” list, what changes (if any) has The Animal Foundation made to its adoption screening process in response to this case?

The Animal Foundation’s adoption screening process remains unchanged. Our procedures include a review of APS records, which allows us to identify concerns and safeguard animals to the greatest extent possible. In this case there were no previous records.

While there is no 30-day rule, are there any limitations or waiting periods between multiple adoptions by the same individual?

There are no formal restrictions or required waiting periods between multiple adoptions. However, our adoption counselors frequently provide guidance on best practices for integrating new pets into the home which may include waiting periods and proper introductions.

Has APS indicated whether the necropsy findings will be made public or shared with The Animal Foundation?

APS has not indicated whether the necropsy findings will be made public but we have also not inquired. You will need to ask them.

Beyond APS record checks, does the screening include reference checks, home visits, or follow-ups — and is there any discussion of strengthening these after this case?

The Animal Foundation follows the nationally recognized Adopters Welcome model, developed by the Humane Society of the United States. This approach moves away from blanket restrictions and barriers and instead focuses on meaningful conversations with adopters to determine the best match for both the animal and the household. Our process includes a review of APS records and discussions that provide education and support for responsible pet ownership. We do not require landlord checks, reference checks, or home visits, as research shows these practices can create unnecessary barriers without improving outcomes. Instead, we emphasize ongoing support and open communication before, during, and after adoption to give every placement the best chance of success. We will continue using this model.

The shelter also confirmed Ribbit’s adoption photo was removed from social media because of the ongoing investigation.

Animal advocate Tracy Paz, who helped alert authorities after discovering Canela’s body, said the case shows why stronger safeguards are needed.

“It’s horrible. These dogs deserved better. You never know what these dogs went through. We need to protect them more,” Paz said.

Clark County APS issued Garcia administrative citations for animal cruelty, abandonment, and restraint violations. These result in fines but not criminal charges.

Investigators noted that security cameras near the base may have been turned off at the time, limiting evidence. The case has since been closed.

Channel 13 has asked county officials why necropsy findings were not released, why no criminal referral was made, and why the case was closed so quickly. Officials have acknowledged receiving the questions and as of Tuesday evening, they said they are working on a response.