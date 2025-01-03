Good Morning, Las Vegas: Understanding holiday return policies, Golden Knights beat Flyers and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

More clouds today with highs in the 60s.

Windier tonight night in the mountains with gusts up to 40 mph through Saturday.

Breezy in Las Vegas with gusts around 20 mph.

Mostly Cloudy Today

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 95 northbound Friday morning.

The incident happened around 12:53 a.m. in the area of mile marker 35 just north of Searchlight.

Authorities said the crash involves one vehicle involved in a roll-over crash and have confirmed one person is dead.

The road will be closed while authorities conduct their investigation. Northbound traffic can take State Route 164 to Nipton Road to avoid the closure.

Here's the latest we know about the suspect in the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel and what lead up to it

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, was the only casualty of this incident. Officials have confirmed he was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion.

Authorities also confirmed he rented the Cybertruck in Denver on Dec. 28 before traveling through the southwest before arriving in Las Vegas on the morning of Jan. 1

Understanding retailers' different return policies for the holiday season

If you received a gift that doesn’t quite fit your needs or style, you’re not alone. Many retailers are making holiday returns faster and easier this season with extended return windows. However, before you head to the store, understanding the fine print is essential to avoid any surprises.

Shakeria Hawkins breaks down some of those different return windows.

ICYMI: Golden Knights score 3 in 2nd period and beat Flyers 5-2

Mark Stone, Nicolas Hague and Pavel Dorofeyev scored in Vegas' three-goal second period and the Golden Knights beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday night.