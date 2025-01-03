Understanding retailers' different return policies for the holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you received a gift that doesn’t quite fit your needs or style, you’re not alone. Many retailers are making holiday returns faster and easier this season with extended return windows. However, before you head to the store, understanding the fine print is essential to avoid any surprises.

RELATED: Get ready for the post-Christmas return frenzy

Shoppers like Tina Barth are already taking advantage of these flexible policies. Barth recently returned a vacuum she purchased from Amazon during the holidays.

“If it’s under $50, my time is more valuable, and I’ll just keep it,” Barth said.

Despite this mindset, Barth found Amazon’s return process to be straightforward.

“They have Kohl’s, UPS stores, Whole Foods—there are so many places that take back your stuff,” she explained.

Retailers such as Walmart and Target are also accommodating shoppers this season. Walmart allows returns for purchases made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025. Similarly, Target’s policy covers most unopened holiday items, offering the same Jan. 31 deadline.

Local financial expert Jeremy Aguero notes that returns will likely play a significant role in holiday sales this year.

“This year, the anticipation is that returns will make up about 17% of all holiday sales,” Aguero said, estimating returns will total over $ 1 billion nationwide.

Aguero adds that retailers see returns as more than a cost—they’re an opportunity to build loyalty and re-engage with customers.

“What retailers want to do is make it as convenient as possible while enticing customers to come in. If you didn’t want this thing, maybe you’ll want something else,” he explained.

Online shoppers also benefit from flexible return policies. For example, Amazon customers have until Jan. 31, 2025, to return items shipped between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024. Additionally, Amazon offers discounts for customers who return items to one of their grocery store locations, making the process convenient and engaging.

However, not all returns are hassle-free. Certain items, such as handheld devices, may have shorter return windows or up to 15% restocking fees.

Aguero emphasizes the importance of reading the fine print before attempting a return.

“Understanding the policies of wherever you’re going to return something is key,” he said.

Barth, who prefers simpler gift-giving, also shared her approach to avoid the return process altogether.

“My nephews are over 20 now, so they don’t need stuff—I just give them cash,” she said.

Best Buy's return window extends until Jan. 14 for purchases made between late October and the end of December.

Even retailers like Apple and Costco, known for their specific return policies, are offering some flexibility this holiday season. Apple allows returns on items purchased between November and Christmas until Jan. 8, 2025.

Costco, on the other hand, maintains its generous policy of no time limits on most items, though electronics have a strict 90-day return window.

Before you head out to return that not-so-perfect gift, double-check the store’s return policy and bring your receipt or proof of purchase to ensure a smooth process.