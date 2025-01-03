Golden Knights score 3 in 2nd period and beat Flyers 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone, Nicolas Hague and Pavel Dorofeyev scored in Vegas' three-goal second period and the Golden Knights beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday night.

Alexander Holtz and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vegas, which has won 11 of 13. Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots.

Tyson Foester and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who have lost six of their last nine. Aleksei Kolosov finished with 22 saves.

Stone tied the score 1-1 by redirecting a pass from Jack Eichel past Kolosov 51 seconds into the second. Hague skated around the back of the goal and beat Kolosov with a wraparound less than 90 seconds later. Dorofeyev scored his 14th goal of the season with 1:39 left in the second to make it 3-1.

Holtz added to Vegas' lead at 2:46 of the third, and Konecny pulled Philadelphia back within two at 4:56. Pearson added an empty-net goal with 36 seconds left to seal the win.

Takeaways

Flyers: Kolosov had a rough second period, giving up three goals. The rookie, starting after Samuel Ersson was injured during the Flyers' win over San Jose on Tuesday, fell to 4-8-1 on the season.

Golden Knights: Samsonov, starting for the 14th time this season, rebounded from giving up the quick first-period goal by stopping the next 19 shots. Samsonov, the backup to Adin Hill is 10-3-1.

Key moment

After a lackluster first period, the Golden Knights scored twice to take the league less than 2 1/2 minutes into the second.

Key stat

After attempting only four shots in the first period, including none in the period’s only power play, the Golden Knights put up 13 shots in the second period, scoring on three of them.

Up Next

Golden Knights host Buffalo on Saturday, and Flyers play at Toronto on Sunday.