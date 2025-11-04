Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tying for the longest government shutdown, our Let's Talk event happening today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We are now tied for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. We are continuing to follow up with what federal and state officials are doing to help those affected.

We also want to make sure we are hearing from you and how you're affected by this. You have the opportunity to speak to some of our reporters directly at our event today.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the weather for those who are planning to stop by:

Sunny Today, Breezy Tomorrow

Government shutdown now tied for longest in U.S. history

We're following the latest with the government shutdown, now tied for the longest in U.S. history, leaving tens of millions of Americans in limbo as food assistance runs out.

The ripple effects of the shutdown reach far beyond SNAP benefits. A Las Vegas veteran and mother of five says she is now relying on another job to help feed her family.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke with her as she tries to make ends meet during the shutdown

Federal employee goes without pay, drives for delivery apps to make ends meet

Right now, if you're wondering where your next meal is going to come from, we wanted to share where you can go for emergency food pick-up today.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can go to the Just One Project off North Decatur.

At 9 a.m., the nonprofit Nevada Partners is hosting a distribution at its headquarters off Lake Mead Boulevard.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Veterans & Community Resource Center in North Las Vegas will have food available for pickup.

Happening today: Get real-time support at our event

We know the rising costs and the government shutdown are just some of the things on locals' minds right now. Here at Channel 13, we are committed to hearing your concerns and getting you answers and solutions wherever possible.

That's why we're partnering with several organizations like the ACLU and Metro Police for our Let's Talk: Solutions for Locals event.

It's happening today at the CSN North Las Vegas campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Members of our team will be there to connect you to critical resources and help you navigate the problems affecting you and your neighborhood.

Looking ahead: Court hearing today for lawsuit against Campus for Hope

A court hearing is set for today on a lawsuit challenging the Campus for Hope project in Las Vegas.

The $200 million homeless services facility broke ground on Charleston and Jones Boulevard in July. The 26-acre campus will house 900 people and is expected to open in 2028.

Residents are suing the state and the city of Las Vegas, claiming officials bypassed public input and violated zoning processes.

The city wants the lawsuit dismissed before it can proceed to full hearing.

Channel 13's Ryan Ketcham will be at that hearing and bring you the latest developments on our evening newscasts.

You can watch some of Ryan's previous reporting on the matter here:

Las Vegas residents continue to speak out against Campus for Hope

We do want to make sure you know about a fatal crash police are investigating just outside of downtown. It happened at Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Channel 13 is working to learn more details, but avoid the area if you can in your morning commute today.